SG Americas Securities LLC Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 514,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,670,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDY opened at $72.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.69. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $53.55 and a 12 month high of $75.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

RDY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

