SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stride news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $295,473.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

