SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter worth $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth $100,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $165.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.37, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.62. ModivCare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.75 and a fifty-two week high of $184.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.91.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.06 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

