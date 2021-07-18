SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 14,802 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,802 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,641,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,545,000 after purchasing an additional 448,907 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 30.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,249,000 after buying an additional 2,210,344 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in US Foods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,022,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,608,000 after buying an additional 259,807 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in US Foods by 112.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,737,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,650,000 after buying an additional 2,507,260 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,837,000 after buying an additional 66,931 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USFD. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 1.82.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

