Shaolin Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $3,490,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $997,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $1,196,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $7,478,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $2,493,000.

Get Lead Edge Growth Opportunities alerts:

NASDAQ:LEGAU opened at $9.98 on Friday. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.