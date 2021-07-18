Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Receives C$8.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.42.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCL shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th.

TSE SCL opened at C$5.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.90. Shawcor has a 12 month low of C$1.95 and a 12 month high of C$7.73. The company has a market cap of C$369.16 million and a P/E ratio of -25.19.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$276.66 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Shawcor will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

