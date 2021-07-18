Shawn Henry Sells 7,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $1,249,500.00.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.35, for a total transaction of $1,577,450.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Shawn Henry sold 7,451 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.51, for a total transaction of $1,754,785.01.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total transaction of $1,173,325.50.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $249.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.37 and a 1-year high of $269.89.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.31.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

