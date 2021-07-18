SHIBA INU (SHIB) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $271.82 Million

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. SHIBA INU has a total market capitalization of $2.63 billion and $271.82 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00039481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00102918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00149311 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,351.13 or 0.99432261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $303.54 or 0.00962703 BTC.

SHIBA INU Coin Profile

The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIBA INU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIBA INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

