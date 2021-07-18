Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Shares Down 3.2%

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX) shares fell 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 43.50 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 43.75 ($0.57). 274,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,496,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.20 ($0.59).

STX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of £94.45 million and a PE ratio of -19.89.

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency with or without anaemia in adults.

