ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,537 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.74% of ShockWave Medical worth $33,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 63.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SWAV opened at $169.58 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $203.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total value of $661,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total value of $13,202,519.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,979.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,082 shares of company stock worth $28,292,857 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

