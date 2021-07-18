Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AZN. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,224.62 ($120.52).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 8,340 ($108.96) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,270.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £109.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 6,499.80 ($84.92) and a 1 year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

