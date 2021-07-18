Short Interest in ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Declines By 22.3%

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the June 15th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

AMKYF opened at $57.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.75. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.85.

About ABC-Mart,Inc.

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. It is also involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

