Short Interest in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Drops By 47.3%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the June 15th total of 5,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGRO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 426,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.33. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.79 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

