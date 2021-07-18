Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Declines By 42.9%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Anglo American Platinum stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.22. Anglo American Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06.

Separately, HSBC raised Anglo American Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, chrome, and gold.

