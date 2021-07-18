Short Interest in ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Grows By 62.4%

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 273,400 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the June 15th total of 168,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 66.7 days.

OTCMKTS ATSAF traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $28.85. 16,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $29.97.

ATSAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Maxim Group boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

