Short Interest in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Grows By 20.6%

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 35,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 155,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Avanti Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 79,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,873. Avanti Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75.

Get Avanti Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 53.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.