Short Interest in BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Drops By 50.0%

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BABB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.76. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,801. BAB has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.75.

About BAB

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

