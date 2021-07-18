Short Interest in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Drops By 36.4%

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the June 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 694,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,098,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 16.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 27,056 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 38.5% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 45,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.0% in the first quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,858,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 68,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.41.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.99 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 26.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.