Short Interest in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) Drops By 66.5%

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 66.5% from the June 15th total of 18,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSR. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 187.1% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 78,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 51,472 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 199.7% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 45,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPSR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. 891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,529. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.79. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

