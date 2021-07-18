Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Drops By 60.7%

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the June 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of RFI stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.69. 26,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,365. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $17.42.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
