Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Drops By 60.7%

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the June 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of RFI stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.69. 26,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,365. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $17.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 26.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 999,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,617,000 after buying an additional 207,069 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 11.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 19.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 53,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

