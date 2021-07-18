Short Interest in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Rises By 87.2%

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 87.2% from the June 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 217.4% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $3.36 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 1.83.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

