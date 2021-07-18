Short Interest in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Drops By 24.1%

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the June 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE CULP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.70. 85,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,960. The firm has a market cap of $193.27 million, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02. Culp has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $17.88.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Culp had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $79.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Culp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

In other news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of Culp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $41,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Culp by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Culp in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Culp by 15.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Culp during the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

