Short Interest in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Drops By 23.7%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

LPG stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.46. The company had a trading volume of 295,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,183. The company has a market capitalization of $511.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18. Dorian LPG has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 29.30%.

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,079.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Dorian LPG by 25.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dorian LPG by 90.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

