Short Interest in Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Drops By 21.1%

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 218,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dragon Victory International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Dragon Victory International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

LYL stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46. Dragon Victory International has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.94.

Dragon Victory International Limited operates a reward-based crowdfunding platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

