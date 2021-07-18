Short Interest in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Decreases By 68.0%

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the June 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAF. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the first quarter valued at about $2,702,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $722,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 37,434 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 25,693 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund alerts:

TEAF traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $14.68. The company had a trading volume of 44,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,944. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%.

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.