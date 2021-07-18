Short Interest in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Rises By 38.5%

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the June 15th total of 916,800 shares. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 169,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

FBRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. (FBRC) assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 5,736.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBRX stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.05. 147,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,674. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.89. The company has a market cap of $419.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.28.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

