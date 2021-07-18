Short Interest in GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Drops By 44.1%

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the June 15th total of 131,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 146.8 days.
OTCMKTS GMOYF remained flat at $$28.08 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.66. GMO Internet has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $35.56.
About GMO Internet
