Short Interest in Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Expands By 100.0%

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Ipsen stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15. Ipsen has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.5877 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ipsen’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ipsen in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

