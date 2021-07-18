Short Interest in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Drops By 20.5%

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 8,700,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,804,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,113,594.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R Sean Elliott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 12,641,096 shares of company stock valued at $192,054,634 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 72,898 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 144,011 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,090 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 691.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 190,888 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $11.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 3.13. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

