Short Interest in Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Decreases By 45.2%

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the June 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NCPCF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 13,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,763. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.08. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.24.
About Nickel Creek Platinum
