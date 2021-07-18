Short Interest in Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Decreases By 45.2%

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the June 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCPCF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 13,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,763. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.08. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.24.

About Nickel Creek Platinum

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. It also explores for copper, cobalt, palladium, and gold deposits. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel ShÃ¤w project that consists of 711 mineral claims and 91 mining leases covering an area of approximately 14,650 hectares located in the south west of Yukon Territory, Canada.

