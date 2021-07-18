Short Interest in NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Decreases By 76.4%

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the June 15th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:NSSXF remained flat at $$28.21 during trading hours on Friday. NS Solutions has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $28.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.21.

NS Solutions Company Profile

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information systems consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

