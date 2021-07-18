Short Interest in NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Decreases By 76.4%

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the June 15th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:NSSXF remained flat at $$28.21 during trading hours on Friday. NS Solutions has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $28.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.21.
NS Solutions Company Profile
Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for NS Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NS Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.