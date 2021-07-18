Short Interest in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Decreases By 23.0%

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.24.

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $4.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.94. 749,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,663. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

