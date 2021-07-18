Short Interest in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Declines By 71.5%

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,700 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the June 15th total of 563,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of PCTI opened at $6.39 on Friday. PCTEL has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.66 million, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.62.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). PCTEL had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th.

In other PCTEL news, VP Sumeet Singh Paul sold 4,000 shares of PCTEL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,755.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCTI. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of PCTEL by 29.6% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 913,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 208,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 43,329 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 3.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,320,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 38,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 30,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 274.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,684 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of PCTEL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

