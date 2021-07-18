Short Interest in PharmChem, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCHM) Declines By 75.0%

PharmChem, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCHM) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PCHM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476. PharmChem has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.82.

Get PharmChem alerts:

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.42%.

PharmChem, Inc provides PharmChek Sweat Patch that is used to detect drugs of abuse. Its PharmChek Sweat Patch uses sweat as the source and offers alternative to urine testing for cocaine, opiates, amphetamines, PCP, and marijuana. The company is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for PharmChem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmChem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.