Short Interest in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Increases By 41.6%

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the June 15th total of 15,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

PCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Points International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Points International during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in Points International by 29.9% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 203,400 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Points International by 838.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 379,794 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCOM traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26. Points International has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Points International will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

