Short Interest in Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Decreases By 66.7%

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of PUODY stock remained flat at $$147.47 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.78. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $184.00.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as highways, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and train stations; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, residual water treatment, and energy generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, sanitary landfills, hospitals, and other health institutions.

