Short Interest in Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Decreases By 23.7%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:RKUNY traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61. Rakuten Group has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $14.87.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. Rakuten Group had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Rakuten Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rakuten Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, raised shares of Rakuten Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing.

