Short Interest in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Declines By 22.3%

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the June 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
REGI traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $64.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,511. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.32. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.73.
Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,650,000 after buying an additional 641,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,541,000 after buying an additional 505,944 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after buying an additional 487,400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on REGI shares. Raymond James started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.85.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
