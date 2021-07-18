Short Interest in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Declines By 22.3%

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the June 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

REGI traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $64.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,511. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.32. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $664,168.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,794. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,650,000 after buying an additional 641,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,541,000 after buying an additional 505,944 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after buying an additional 487,400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REGI shares. Raymond James started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.85.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

