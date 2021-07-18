Short Interest in Response Genetics, Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) Rises By 37.5%

Response Genetics, Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of RGDXQ remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 239,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,764. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01. Response Genetics has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.08.
Response Genetics Company Profile
