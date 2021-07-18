Short Interest in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) Declines By 68.6%

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the June 15th total of 23,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seaport Global Acquisition stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,455. Seaport Global Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

