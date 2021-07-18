Short Interest in Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Expands By 74.7%

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a growth of 74.7% from the June 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of SMNNY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.18. 37,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,852. Shimano has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

