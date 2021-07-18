Short Interest in Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Expands By 74.7%

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a growth of 74.7% from the June 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of SMNNY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.18. 37,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,852. Shimano has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16.
About Shimano
