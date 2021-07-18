Short Interest in Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Expands By 38.3%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the June 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SVBL opened at $1.03 on Friday. Silver Bull Resources has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01.

Get Silver Bull Resources alerts:

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.