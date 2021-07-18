Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Decreases By 39.8%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the June 15th total of 202,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.70. 84,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,015. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.36.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.38% and a negative net margin of 77.99%. Analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 27,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $105,667.10. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

