Short Interest in Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Expands By 43.8%

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the June 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 12.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Michael R. Keller acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,309.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Super League Gaming during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Super League Gaming by 75.0% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Super League Gaming during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Super League Gaming during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Super League Gaming during the first quarter worth about $96,000. 13.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGG opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00. Super League Gaming has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates a video gaming and esports entertainment platform for everyday players in the United States. The company offers Minehut, a social and gaming portal for the avid Minecraft players; Framerate, a social video network in gaming; SLG.TV that provides esports competitions and entertainment programming following the leagues, the teams, and players; Virtualis Studios, a virtual production studio, which offers solutions for video, television, and branded content; and City Clubs that aggregates gamers and creators across different genres of games, ages, and skill levels for digital and physical competitions.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.