Short Interest in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Drops By 67.8%

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the June 15th total of 190,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in The Eastern by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Eastern by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Eastern during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Eastern by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in The Eastern during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Eastern alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EML traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.21. 5,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,260. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.09. The Eastern has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54.

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter. The Eastern had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 3.37%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Eastern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.