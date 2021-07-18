Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GCTAF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.09.

Shares of GCTAF stock opened at $25.63 on Thursday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $48.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy makes up 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

