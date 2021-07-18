Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SHTDY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 24,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,689. Sinopharm Group has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74.
About Sinopharm Group
