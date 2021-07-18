SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Sells $256,260.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $256,260.00.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $352,140.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Rajesh Vashist sold 20,725 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $1,943,797.75.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $276,390.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $117.29 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $48.88 and a 1 year high of $151.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.29.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

