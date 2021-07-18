Six Columns Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Six Columns Capital LP cut its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419,229 shares during the period. Callaway Golf comprises approximately 1.1% of Six Columns Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Six Columns Capital LP owned approximately 0.24% of Callaway Golf worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 9.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 0.7% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELY shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $29.81. 1,671,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,515. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 2.12.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

