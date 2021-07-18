Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Insider Holly Paul Sells 31,180 Shares

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40.

Shares of SIX traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,459,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,725. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.31.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,540,000 after buying an additional 1,448,991 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $83,024,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $61,847,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 158.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,303,000 after purchasing an additional 676,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 19.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,072,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,848,000 after purchasing an additional 176,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

